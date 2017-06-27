Zimbabwe has joined Namibia in banning imports of South African chicken because of the outbreak of a highly contagious strain of bird flu in SA.

Zimbabwe is a net importer of South African chickens, which are mostly sold in South African-owned Pick n Pay supermarkets and other locally owned small retailers because of their low prices.

Zimbabwe said the ban on frozen chicken‚ tabled eggs and hatching eggs was “indefinite” but would be guided by SA’s agriculture‚ forests‚ fisheries and veterinary department.

“The ban has no timeline but we will wait for indications from them (SA)‚” said Zimbabwe’s veterinary services director, Dr Josphat Nyika.

Namibia has also suspended imports from SA with immediate effect, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

SA exported just over 16,300 tons of broilers to Namibia in 2016, and just over 4,600 tons to Zimbabwe, a South African Poultry Association report shows. The country’s total annual poultry exports for the year amounted to just over 74,000 tons.

Zimbabwe’s ban could also affect the supply and demand balance in its industry.

According to data from the Zimbabwe Poultry Farmers Association (ZFPA)‚ cheap imports from SA and Brazil dominate the sector. In 2016‚ Zimbabwe imported chicken products worth R22.4m.

Earlier this month‚ SA and Botswana banned chicken imports from Zimbabwe when a bird flu outbreak was detected in one of Zimbabwe’s leading poultry companies.

However‚ ZFPA said the ban did not affect them because there were no exports to talk of.

SA’s Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries said on Monday evening that a new case of the highly contagious bird flu — the country’s second — had been confirmed at a layer farm in Standerton.

It said the virus was the same strain as the initial case reported on a poultry breeder farm near Villiers in the Free State last Thursday, but that the two farms were not linked‚ meaning that the latest case was a separate introduction.

“The farm has been placed under quarantine and over 25‚000 of the infected birds will be culled. Eggs are not allowed to move out of the farm‚” the department said.

It said the ban on the sale of live poultry was still in place‚ to enable the department to assess the extent of the outbreak.

“We will observe this ban for a period of 14 days and will reassess the situation. It takes approximately four days for the infected bird to show clinical signs of the disease. We have put this measure in place to prevent further unintended spread of the influenza.

“We are pleading with commercial and backyard farmers to report any cases of large numbers of birds dying to the nearest state vets so the department can send veterinary officials for follow up investigations and collection of samples for confirmation‚” the department said.

