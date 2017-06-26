Credit Suisse denies it got huge fee for arranging Mozambique loans

Credit Suisse, which helped arrange part of the $2bn in Mozambique state-backed loans that plunged the country into crisis, disputed that it received more than $100m in fees for arranging the financing.

The bank was responding to Kroll’s audit report into the loans that said it and Russia’s VTB Bank were paid almost $200m in arrangement and contractor fees. The investigation showed that Mozambican state companies failed to account for about a quarter of the proceeds of $2bn in loans being investigated, according to the Kroll report.

"The reporting that Credit Suisse realised $100m or more in ‘arranging’ fees is incorrect and misleading," a spokesperson for the lender said in an e-mailed statement Sunday. "Banking fees for Credit Suisse totaled $23m — roughly 2.3% of the total financing and is in line with comparable emerging-market financing transactions." The summary of the audit into three government loans could help pave the way for restructuring talks with owners of the debt and mend relations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The fund halted payments to the world’s ninth-poorest nation in April 2016, when the government disclosed that it guaranteed two previously hidden loans by state-owned companies totalling more than $1bn.

Contractor fees According to Kroll’s report, Credit Suisse received a combined $23.8m in banking fees for loans to state-owned companies ProIndicus and Ematum. On top of that, the Swiss bank deducted almost $141m in so-called contractor fees from the loans. They "were introduced to allow the lending banks to achieve a return at an interest rate more accurately reflecting Mozambique’s risk profile", Kroll said. The contractor fees were effectively passed on to other lenders, the investigator said, citing Credit Suisse.

VTB was paid $35m in banking fees for a loan to Mozambique Asset Management and did not deduct a contractor fee.

‘Information gaps’ The IMF, which has said the probe was necessary for it to resume funding to the country, noted "information gaps" on how the money was used but otherwise welcomed the release of the audit. "These documents constitute an important step toward greater transparency regarding the loans," it said in a statement on Saturday.

The finance ministry announced in October it could not afford to service its commercial dollar debt, and defaulted on its $727m Eurobond at the start of 2017. It has also missed payments on two state-guaranteed loans. Arrears for all three loans total about $490m.

Palomar role Palomar Capital Advisors, another financial advisory company that helped arrange some of the debt, called the report "flawed and incomplete". Kroll did not request any information from Palomar regarding the audit, the Swiss company said in an e-mailed statement on Sunday.

"Notwithstanding Palomar’s offer to meet with Kroll, at no time prior to the finalisation of the report did Kroll request any information or seek assistance from Palomar," it said. "As a result, the report is flawed and incomplete, and contains a number of materially inaccurate and misleading statements." Kroll said the Swiss company had received $3.8m for advising the government on the restructuring of a $850m loan taken out by Ematum, a tuna fishing company. It also said Palomar was paid $7.8m in "running fees" for helping to restructure a loan to ProIndicus.

Palomar said it was not involved in arranging the ProIndicus and Ematum loans in 2013, and was an unpaid co-arranger of a loan to Mozambique Asset Management.

VTB would not comment on the Kroll audit until the Moscow-based lender had completed a detailed review of the report, according to a statement from the media office.

Bloomberg