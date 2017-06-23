Former Botswana president Ketumile Masire has died at the age of 91‚ his foundation said on Friday.

Masire‚ a key figure in Botswana’s independence movement‚ passed away on Thursday night after being admitted to hospital last week.

Masire was due to celebrate his 92nd birthday on July 22.

The foundation said he died peacefully at Bokamoso Private Hospital, surrounded by his family.

"We thank well-wishers and friends from near and far‚ for their prayers‚ thoughts and comforting messages of support during this difficult time," it said.

"Rest in Peace Sir Q."

A report on its website said Masire was in a critical condition when he was admitted to the intensive care unit at Bokamoso Hospital on June 18.

Masire was Botswana’s second president and was hailed for his leadership after it gained independence from Britain.

He was also well respected by South African freedom fighters, and the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) paid tribute to him on Friday.

"President Masire’s ascendance to power in 1980 was crucial to the PAC and its military wing APLA as we sent more young people to military training," the PAC said.

"It became easier to pass through borders of Gaborone without any ‘e-toll’ or difficulty.

"Botswana became the gateway for our troops to get into other countries such as Lusaka‚ Harare‚ Dar es Salaam.

"We are thankful for revolutionary and courageous contribution that Sir Masire displayed in his entire life to help not only Botswana but his beloved country to realise its liberty. Africa is not where we want to see it but Sir Masire and his generation rescued Africa from imperial forces."