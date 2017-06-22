EU pledges €85m to Uganda for South Sudan refugees

EU aid commissioner Christos Stylianides and UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi also visited the Imvepi settlement earlier in the day, ahead of the summit.

"To help Uganda deal with this unprecedented situation and support the most vulnerable refugees, the European Commission has today announced €85m in development assistance," said Stylianides.

However, the massive sum still falls far short of what is needed. While the stated goal of the summit is to raise $2bn for the coming year, organisers say $8bn is needed to deal with the crisis for the coming four years.

According to the UN refugee agency more than 947,000 South Sudanese refugees are sheltering in Uganda, bringing the total number of refugees in the east African nation to more than 1.2-million.

South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation, achieved independence in 2011.

Civil war broke out in 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused his rival and former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup against him.

An August 2015 peace deal was left in tatters when fighting broke out in Juba in July last year, spreading violence across the country.

It was this outbreak of fighting that led to the biggest exodus, with about 743,000 South Sudanese arriving in Uganda since July 2016, about 2,000 a day.

More than 270,000 are housed in Bidibidi settlement, which overtook Kenya’s Dadaab earlier this year as the biggest refugee camp in the world.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has been hailed for a progressive refugee policy in which refugees are allowed to work and access public services.

However, the situation on the ground has been overwhelming for locals and aid workers, with not enough food and water to go around.

"We are facing hunger problems. We need more food for the refugees and the Ugandans," Sene Alex, told Guterres.

The UN estimates that another 500,000 South Sudanese will arrive in Uganda this year.

The summit will not include discussions on how to end the ongoing fighting, and there is no peace process in sight.

"We are treating the symptoms but the real root cause of this violence should be addressed. That is what is forcing people to run from their land," said Wadri Sam Nykua, the top government official in Arua, Uganda, welcoming the EU and UN officials to the refugee settlement.

Guterres recalled accompanying refugees back across the border to South Sudan around the time of independence, many filled with hope that their new country would be at peace.

"Unfortunately, the leaders of the country have not deserved the people they have and the people are suffering enormously.… It is time for the war to end," he said.

AFP