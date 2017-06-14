Zambia suspends 48 MPs for boycotting president’s speech

Matabini said that the lawmakers will not be paid or have access to the parliament building or lodgings during their suspension. He also called for police to investigate the UPND’s leader, Hakainde Hichilema, on allegations of insulting the office of speaker.

Tuesday’s decision is the latest in a long-running battle between Zambia’s government and the principal opposition. Hichilema has launched unsuccessful legal bids to challenge Lungu’s victory in last year’s election, and the businessman-turned-politician has said he does not recognise Lungu’s presidency.

Hichilema claims the vote was rigged and accuses Lungu of unleashing an unprecedented bout of political repression in the southern African country, which is known for its relative stability. He has been in custody since April, accused of treason over allegedly putting the president’s life in danger when his motorcade failed to make way for the head of state’s limousine during a high-speed incident.

"There are dictatorial tendencies ... that have been exhibited by our leaders," political analyst McDonald Chipenzi told AFP. "There will be no state of emergency, there’ll be no curfew, there’ll be nothing — but freedoms will be curtailed by institutions that are supposed to protect you."

Hichilema has claimed he was assaulted by police during his arrest and has suffered mistreatment in detention. The alleged motorcade incident occurred on the weekend of April 8-9 as the two men were both travelling to the Western province for a traditional ceremony. Days later, more than 100 armed police surrounded Hichilema’s house outside Lusaka, firing tear gas before taking him into custody. His lawyer has accused police of using excessive force during the arrest and of "torturing" in custody three aides who were arrested a day earlier.