Rise of African dynasties a sign of dysfunction

Political power is being passed down through families across sub-Saharan Africa, with dynasties increasingly becoming the new instrument to acquire huge wealth and influence government affairs.

Ruling elites across the continent appear to have ditched slogan-chanting party loyalists and wartime comrades in favour of their wives, sons, daughters, siblings and in-laws taking up leadership positions. Often, the responsibility of the family members is to safeguard the elite’s political and economic interests and, most importantly, the extension of their rule.

To retain power, it seems blood is thicker than water, and Africa’s rulers would rather place their fates in the hands of relatives than their liberation struggle comrades.

While this may make Africa’s rulers sleep easy at night, questions persist about nepotism’s effect on good governance.

A major concern among political analysts is whether citizens are the biggest losers of dynastic rule as they face the prospect of extended rule long after an incumbent leader steps off the political stage.

Jeffrey Smith, executive director of nonprofit organisation Vanguard Africa, says the centralisation of power within dynasties has a profoundly negative effect on the state of democracy in Africa. "What we have today in many instances are family fiefdoms in which the control of state power, and the massive unprecedented looting that often accompanies it, is impoverishing the very citizens these leaders have sworn to protect," he says.