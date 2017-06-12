Liberia looks for a new start to become a capable state

In 2010, she proclaimed that "Liberia should not need aid in 10 years. We’ve got the resources, we’re going from dependency to self-sufficiency".

Sirleaf’s plan relied on high iron ore and rubber prices. But the commodities boom is over, China is switching to a consumption-based economic model and commodity markets for iron ore are in recovery mode after falling to less than half of their 2012 prices. Although Liberia’s budget has increased fivefold since Sirleaf took office, her administration is out of ideas to broaden socioeconomic progress.

The smell of corruption is rising from Capitol Building, the legislature in Monrovia. The national budget is $650m, but 80% goes to politicians’ and bureaucrats’ salaries.

Peace and the legacy of freedom are no longer enough; there needs to be a concerted push towards a capable state. Policies need to infiltrate and rejuvenate the countryside, where the stereotypically lush African scenery masks the desperation of economic backwardness. In Liberian villages, people see nothing of globalisation or its benefits other than the branded cans of warm soft-drinks at rickety refreshment stalls.

The presidential election in October gives voters a chance for a new beginning of sorts. Beyond the frenzy of the political class – 22 parties will compete in a two-stage, first-past-the-post runoff – is an unenthused citizenry, tired of noble words and strategies but ineffectual implementation.

In the 2005 runoff, 1-million voters participated, dropping to less than 700,000 in the 2011 elections. This year only 1.9-million citizens registered to vote out of the total adult population of 2.7-million.

Lining up to be candidates for political office in Liberia are long-in-the-tooth senators with insipid track records. Sirleaf is backing her deputy, Joseph Boakai, 80. Liberians question whether he has clean hands.

Another candidate is former football star George Weah. He has been active in politics for a long time, but his delivery in government pales in comparison to his sporting exploits. As a senator, he bears some responsibility for the state’s shortcomings.

Weah’s choice of running partner, the wife of convicted war criminal Charles Taylor, is widely perceived as an insult to Liberians who suffered in the civil war, and seems disrespectful to the country’s international donors.