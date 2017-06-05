Where is proof that Chinese were mining illegally in Zambia, China asks

Beijing — Zambia has detained 31 Chinese nationals for illegal mining in the country’s copper belt but has failed to provide strong proof of their crimes, a senior Chinese diplomat said as he lodged a complaint.

Lin Songtian, the Chinese foreign ministry’s director-general for African affairs, told a Zambian diplomat in Beijing that China understood and supported action to crack down on illegal mining, the ministry said in a statement late on Sunday.

However, Zambia had not only not provided strong proof of the crimes of the 31 detained but had also detained a pregnant woman and two victims of malaria, Lin said.

"China expresses serious concern and resolute opposition to this," the ministry cited Lin as saying.

China hoped Zambia could handle the incident appropriately and as soon as possible, and release the innocent, Lin said.

The government has always asked Chinese companies and citizens to respect the laws of the countries where they operate, Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

But China opposes "selective" law-enforcement actions against its citizens, she told a daily news briefing.

"China will continue to pay close attention to developments in this case," she added.

Chinese companies have invested more than $1bn in copper-rich Zambia but there has been animosity, with some Zambian workers accusing firms of abuses and underpaying.

In 2012, Zambian miners killed a Chinese supervisor and seriously wounded another in a pay dispute at a coal mine.

Zambian police charged two Chinese supervisors at the same coal mine with attempted murder two years earlier, after the shooting of 13 miners in a pay dispute.

Resource-hungry China is investing heavily in Africa, a supplier of oil and raw materials such as copper and uranium, but critics have warned that China’s companies take with them their poor track record on workers’ rights and environmental protection.

