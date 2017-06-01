The day that soldiers came and left more orphans to flee South Sudan
UN describes refugee crisis as the world’s fastest-growing and third-largest. Stephan Hofstatter reports
Moses Remo’s brother was planting maize and groundnuts when the soldiers came. His nephew and nieces fled into the bush as they heard gunshots from the direction of the fields.
Several hours later, Remo and a neighbour went to investigate. "We found my brother’s body lying in the field," he says.
They carried him back to the bush where the children were hiding and buried him there. Eliuda Aligo, 9, and his sisters Helen Ate, 16, and Mary Juan, 12, were distraught.
"We told them their father is not coming back," says Remo. For the teacher in the town of Yei in South Sudan, his brother’s slaying on May 9 was the last straw. Until 2016, Yei had largely escaped the civil war ravaging the country since December 2013. But heavy fighting broke out last July between rebels led by opposition leader Riek Machar and government forces loyal to President Salva Kiir.
Machar and a small band of followers fled to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo pursued by government troops, passing through Yei.
Machar turned up in SA later and has not left.
A wave of violence in and around Yei followed, leading to a mass exodus of civilians. Entire villages have became depopulated and more than 70% of Yei’s population of 300,000 has fled.
Many who flee are attacked on the road and killed, robbed or raped. In South Sudan’s war, children bear the brunt. Schools are occupied or destroyed by warring forces who recruit child soldiers at gunpoint, killing those who resist. Thousands more have been orphaned, many losing their entire families during attacks. Others have been separated from surviving parents by the violence.
Remo recalls soldiers armed with assault rifles riding into Yei last August on bakkies with machine guns bolted onto their load bays. His school closed after six children were killed at a school nearby.
"If children see the soldiers coming and run, they are slaughtered with machetes or shot," says Remo.
In May, the soldiers returned to Remo’s village to finish the job. He loaded some goods on his bicycle two days after they killed his brother and set off for the border with his wife, their two children and the orphans.
They walked through the bush for four days to avoid army patrols. They ate mostly okra leaves, leaving them weak.
Once in Uganda, they went to a transit centre where refugees wait for buses that take them to the Kuluba collection centre. About 300 arrive every day — too many to transport. Some have to spend the night.
Smoke from cooking fires drifts across the camp. In one of the tents, a woman clutches pictures of herself and her granddaughter taken in her village in Yei. "I brought these for remembrance," she says.
An old woman recounts walking six days carrying her luggage on her head. Another walked nine days. Weak and hungry children often succumbed to malaria.
Some refugees recount being attacked, molested, or raped en route to Uganda. Others watched family members being killed. One describes how her brother was hacked to death with machetes when he refused to join the army, another how a child’s limbs were hacked off when he tried to run.
We meet Aligo queuing for a bus with his sisters.
He is too traumatised to talk, so his uncle explains. "Their father is dead," Remo says simply. He looks emaciated, with bloodshot eyes. He is clutching a briefcase containing his teaching certificates and has a chicken tucked under an arm.
The UN describes South Sudan’s refugee crisis as the world’s fastest-growing and third-largest. Most of the refugees have fled to Uganda, where 64% of them are children. A third of them are younger than six. Many have lost their parents and cross the border alone or with friends and relatives.
Trauma counsellors in Uganda say all refugee children, but especially orphans who have witnessed their parents being killed, carry deep psychological wounds.
"They come here crying or are withdrawn and don’t socialise or interact with others," says Joan Asiomizu, who counsels children at Invepi, the newest refugee settlement.
When a child is traumatised, he feels helpless and wants revengeCrescent Mwebaze
Uganda’s Transcultural Psychosocial Organisation
"It’s important to restore hope and make them feel secure. With psychological support they can keep on healing."
The cases referred to her are harrowing. Children tell of witnessing killings and being raped. She says 30%-40% of the girls arriving in Uganda have been sexually assaulted.
The UN Children’s Fund points to research showing that exposure of children, especially infants, to trauma can hamper the development of critical social and emotional skills.
"Science has proven that the first 1,000 days in a child’s life are the most critical," says Mystica Acheng, an expert in early child development at Unicef. "With refugees, this is especially important because exposure to conflict causes toxic stress that can affect brain development, even in the unborn child."
Unicef and other aid organisations have funded initiatives to tackle the issue, ranging from providing nutrition and hygiene training for parents to professional trauma counselling.
"It’s very dangerous when people don’t receive this kind of support," says Crescent Mwebaze, who works for Uganda’s Transcultural Psychosocial Organisation that offers counseling services in refugee settlements. "When a child is traumatised, he feels helpless and wants revenge."
At Kuluba collection centre the next morning, Remo and his family queue for a bus bound for Invepi settlement.
After bumping around for an hour on rutted roads, the bus nears the settlement. A ripple of excitement passes through the passengers as tents begin to appear. Remo and Eliuda smile. At last they are safe.
At Invepi, the refugees disembark and line up to wash their hands. Next they are immunised, given tetanus shots and screened for malnutrition. Those who look sick are tested and treated for malaria.
The others register, are given a meal and an emergency pack of blankets, soap, a jerrycan and utensils. This will be their home before they are taken to the permanent settlement nearby, where they will be allocated a patch of land and construction poles to start a new life.
Remo looks at the orphans. They have met friends from Yei and look more relaxed. But he will have to start from scratch. His savings were wiped after his bank was shut down because of the war. "If we need school fees or uniforms it will be very difficult to afford them," he says.
His brother and sister were killed in the fighting, both his parents have died and his brother’s wife went to visit relatives in the capital Juba and was never heard from again. "Maybe she fled, maybe she died," he says. "The country is in such a terrible state, you just don’t know."
• Produced with assistance from Unicef.
