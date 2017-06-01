CHINA IN AFRICA
Kenya’s new railway opens East African business gateway
Mombasa, Kenya — Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday inaugurated a Chinese-built railway, the country’s biggest infrastructure project since independence, that is aimed at cementing its role as the gateway to East Africa.
The boxy red-and-white diesel train left from a gleaming new terminal in the port city of Mombasa, carrying Kenyatta, Chinese dignitaries and citizens from across the country on its maiden journey to Nairobi. The five-hour journey will take less than half the time to drive between the two cities, a hair-raising trip on a one-lane highway clogged with lumbering trucks and where accidents claim dozens of lives each year.
"Today we celebrate one of the key cornerstones to Kenya’s transformation to an industrialised, prosperous, middle-income country," Kenyatta said at the inauguration ceremony.
Dubbed the Madaraka (Freedom) Express, the train can carry 1,260 passengers and replaces the "Lunatic Express" — a railway built more than a century ago by colonial Britain and known for its breakdowns.
Recalling the criticism the British government faced while building a "train to nowhere", Kenyatta compared it to the controversy the new railway has faced since construction began in December 2014.
Accusations of corruption, concerns over the impact on wildlife and criticism of the $3.2bn price tag, blamed on poor negotiations with the Chinese, have dogged the project.
"The Madaraka Express ... will begin to reshape the story of Kenya for the next 100 years," said Kenyatta.
The president is betting on the legacy project to help him be re-elected in August elections.
While the government has previously said economy class tickets would cost 900 shillings ($8.55), Kenyatta on Wednesday announced the price would be 700 shillings ($6.65).
Before the launch, four people were arrested for vandalising the new tracks and stealing "assorted railway parts", according to court documents.
AFP
