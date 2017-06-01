Chronicle of death and horror in South Sudan

In August 2016, seven soldiers arrived at a funeral in the Lainya area in South Sudan between the capital, Juba, and the southwestern town of Yei.

The soldiers roughed up the mourners, demanding that they admit that the deceased was a rebel combatant.

When one of the mourners protested that he was an old man who had died of natural causes, the soldiers took him and a woman into the bush. They raped the woman in front of him and shot her before turning their guns on him. He told the story before dying of stomach wounds.

This harrowing account is but one of dozens related in a UN report on human rights abuses in South Sudan released in May.

It covers abuses only between July 2016 and January 2017 in and around the town of Yei, 150km southwest of Juba. But it provides a vivid account of what is causing the world’s fastest-growing refugee crisis, with 1.8-million people fleeing to six neighbouring countries.