Billionaire Leviev adds Zambia emeralds to diamond portfolio

Johannesburg/London/Windhoek/Lusaka — Billionaire, Lev Leviev, who made his fortune undercutting De Beers’ former diamond monopoly, has bought half of one of Africa’s biggest emerald mines.

Leviev bought into the Grizzly emerald mine in Zambia’s Copperbelt province, which borders the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kombadayedu Kapwanga, MD of Leviev’s Namibian unit, said by phone. The operation has been renamed Gemcanton Investments Holdings.

A spokesperson for Africa Israel Investments, a listed company in which Leviev is the biggest shareholder, didn’t return phone calls or e-mails seeking comment. A spokesperson at LLD Diamonds, Leviev’s jewellery business, didn’t return calls either. Leviev used his Israel-based diamond unit to purchase half of Grizzly, Kapwanga said, without providing further details.

The move into emeralds marks a change of course for Leviev. Born in Soviet Uzbekistan before fleeing to Israel in 1971, he worked as an apprentice in a diamond-polishing plant and established his own factory, striking deals with diamond-producing countries such as Russia and Angola.

He went on to own an 18% stake in Angola’s Catoca diamond mine, one of the world’s biggest, before selling it to Chinese investors to focus on the Luminas mine in Angola. As well as his jewellery company, Leviev controls a real estate empire from Moscow to New York through Africa-Israel Investments.