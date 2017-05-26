World / Africa

Zambia sends DA leader packing for ‘supporting’ Zambia’s opposition leader

26 May 2017 - 17:55 Agency Staff
Hakainde Hichilema. Picture: REUTERS
Lusaka — A Zambian court on Friday allowed opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema to challenge the prosecution from moving his treason case to the high court for trial, in a case that has stoked political tension months after contested elections.

The United Party for National Development (UPND) leader was arrested in a police raid on his home in April and charged with trying to overthrow the government. However, Hichilema’s lawyers said the case should not proceed to the high court. But magistrate David Simusamba told a packed hearing that Hichilema’s lawyers could seek a judicial review of the charges, before the case is handed over to the high court for trial.

The trial was marked by drama as SA’s DA leader, Mmusi Maimane, was deported from the country on Thursday when he arrived on an SAA flight, to support Hichilema who he describes as a friend.

The Zambian High Commissioner to SA Emmanuel Mwamba raised eyebrows when he ascribed Maimane’s deportation to his comments about Hichilema, saying they were problematic and showed that he intended to mobilise Zambian opposition parties and undermine the judiciary.

"DA leader Mmusi Maimane was turned away from Zambia as his presence was going to undermine the sanctity, integrity and independence of the judiciary," Mwamba said.

With the Daily Maverick

Reuters

