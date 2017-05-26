World / Africa

At least 23 Coptic Christians killed in Egypt

26 May 2017 - 14:37 Dana Khraiche and Donna Abu-Nasr
An armed policeman secures the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta, Egypt April 10, 2017. File Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY
An armed policeman secures the Coptic church that was bombed in Tanta, Egypt April 10, 2017. File Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Beirut — At least 23 people were killed in an attack on a bus carrying members of Egypt’s Coptic minority, local media reported on Friday, the latest in a string of attacks targeting the Christian community.

Another 25 were wounded in the assault, Youm7 newspaper reported, citing the health ministry’s spokesman. Al Arabiya television said they were traveling from Bani Sweif to Al Minya, towns along the Nile south of Cairo.

The attack began at 8.45am local time when 10 masked men in military fatigues opened fire and boarded the bus, according to a reporter with Al Arabiya who spoke from the morgue in Al Minya.

Back-to-back bombings at two Egyptian Coptic churches on Palm Sunday in April killed more than three dozen people; it was the deadliest assault in years on the community, widely estimated to make up about 10% of Egypt’s 92-million residents. That attack was claimed by Islamic State.

About 70 have been killed in bomb attacks on churches in the cities of Cairo, Alexandria and Tanta since December. All the attacks have been claimed by Islamic State.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s attack.

Bloomberg and Reuters

