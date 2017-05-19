Calls mount on Angola to disclose state of Eduardo Dos Santos’s health

Angola’s opposition called on the government on Friday to disclose the state of President Jose Eduardo dos Santos’s health, amid reports that Africa’s second-longest ruler was seriously ill at a hospital in Spain.

Dos Santos, who has run the oil-producing southern African nation since 1979, left Angola at the start of May on what was officially billed as a two-week "private visit" but is yet to return.

State media, the only channel through which the government communicates, has maintained total silence on the issue, despite a report on an Angola-related Facebook page last week saying Dos Santos had died.

His daughter, Isabel, took to Instagram at the weekend to refute the report, dismissing it as "fake news", but did not provide any additional information, fuelling more rumours and speculation.

"Someone has gone so low as to invent information about the death of a man in order to create confusion and turmoil in Angolan politics," Isabel dos Santos, who is also head of state oil firm Sonangol, said.