Malawi plans to take lake dispute with Tanzania to The Hague

17 May 2017 - 17:30 Mabvuto Banda
A boy swims in Lake Malawi. Both Tanzania and Malawi claim sovereign rights over the eastern half of the northern part of the lake separating them. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Lilongwe — Malawi is planning to take its dispute with Tanzania over Lake Malawi, with its potentially huge reserves of oil and gas, to the International Court of Justice in The Hague, its Foreign Affairs Minister Francis Kasaila said on Wednesday.

Malawi, at the west of Africa’s third largest lake, claims the entire northern half of the lake, while Tanzania to the east, says it owns half of the northern area. The southern half is shared between Malawi and Mozambique. Gas finds in the region have made the 50-year-old row over territory between Tanzania and Malawi more intense.

"The government of Malawi has been committed to the mediation process and peaceful resolution of the dispute through contact and dialogue, but we are now ready to take Tanzania to the International Court of Justice because they have been stalling the mediation efforts since 2012," Kasaila said.

Kasaila told Reuters that Malawi is particularly worried by Tanzania seeking a postponement of mediation talks scheduled this month, saying this will delay the conclusion of the matter. Tanzanian officials could not be reached for comment.

Two former African presidents, Joachim Chissano of Mozambique and Thabo Mbeki of SA, are mediating.

Reuters

