Reformist Kano emir faces state scrutiny
The charges against the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, follows an anticorruption crackdown at the royal court
Kano — Legislators in northern Nigeria have opened an investigation into corruption claims against one of the country’s leading traditional rulers, whose progressive views have caused controversy in a conservative region.
The legislature in Kano state on Wednesday set up a committee to investigate eight allegations against the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, over the "embezzlement of funds belonging to the emirate council". Other claims include abuse of office and improper conduct.
The eight-member committee is expected to report its findings to the state’s house of assembly within two weeks.
The announcement came two weeks after the Kano state anticorruption agency began looking into the finances of the state-funded emirate council — the equivalent of a royal court.
That probe centres on the use of 6-billion naira ($19m) of palace funds to pay for cars, chartered flights, phone and internet bills as well as other personal expenses, according to a source familiar with the matter. The council has denied the allegations.
Supporters of the emir, who before his appointment in 2014 was governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, claim he is being targeted for his progressive views.
The western-educated ruler has broken with royal tradition, speaking out about the need for social reform in a deeply conservative region and sending his daughter, Shahida, to represent him at public functions.
Her appearances "downgraded the honour of the emirate council" and "the mode of dressing of the emir’s daughter … was an embarrassment," the house committee chairman on works, Ibrahim Ahmad Gama, said last month.
He also accused Sanusi of claiming Kano state governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and legislators mismanaged state resources on a trip to China to secure $1.8bn in funding for a light rail project.
