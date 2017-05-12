Reformist Kano emir faces state scrutiny

Kano — Legislators in northern Nigeria have opened an investigation into corruption claims against one of the country’s leading traditional rulers, whose progressive views have caused controversy in a conservative region.

The legislature in Kano state on Wednesday set up a committee to investigate eight allegations against the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, over the "embezzlement of funds belonging to the emirate council". Other claims include abuse of office and improper conduct.

The eight-member committee is expected to report its findings to the state’s house of assembly within two weeks.

The announcement came two weeks after the Kano state anticorruption agency began looking into the finances of the state-funded emirate council — the equivalent of a royal court.

That probe centres on the use of 6-billion naira ($19m) of palace funds to pay for cars, chartered flights, phone and internet bills as well as other personal expenses, according to a source familiar with the matter. The council has denied the allegations.