Axed army chief leaves Juba

South Sudan’s sacked former army chief Paul Malong has left the capital Juba for his home state, says the country’s defence minister, raising concerns over his next move as a civil war drags on.

Malong’s removal followed a slew of resignations by senior generals in recent months alleging tribal bias and war crimes.

Some of the departed officers subsequently said they might join the revolt against President Salva Kiir.

Malong left Juba for Aweil shortly after his dismissal was announced on Tuesday, Defence Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk said. "We do not know exactly what the reasons may be," he said, adding Malong may have departed out of anger.

Juuk said he had since spoken to Malong and convinced him to return to Juba, but it was not known when that would happen. Malong could not be reached for comment.

South Sudan, which obtained independence from Sudan in 2011, has been mired in civil war since 2013 when Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, fired his deputy, Riek Machar, from the rival Nuer community.

The move triggered a conflict that has forced 3-million people to flee their homes.

In February, defence logistics chief Thomas Cirillo Swaka resigned, citing human rights abuses by Kiir’s armed forces and the dominance of the president’s Dinka group.

