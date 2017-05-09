Robert Mugabe goes to Singapore for ‘routine medical check-up’

There he addressed delegates in a slurred tone while slumped in his seat.

His health has been the subject of increased speculation in recent years and in March, authorities arrested two journalists over a report alleging that he was "in bad shape".

In 2016, the government had to deny that he had died abroad during his annual vacation.

Mugabe has declined to name a successor and his ruling Zanu (PF) party has been riven by factionalism for years.

Despite Mugabe’s advanced age, in 2016, the party endorsed him as its candidate for the 2018 general elections.

AFP