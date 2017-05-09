Nigeria wants $5.2bn from World Bank to expand electricity generation

"Disbursements with the World Bank are being worked out to start from around June, July this year," Fashola said in an interview from his office in the capital, Abuja on May 4. Nigeria is asking the lender to bring forward the timetables "because next year we want to see results", he said.

Africa’s most populous nation produces about 4,000MW of power compared with a average peak generation of about 35,000MW in SA, with a population that’s less than a third of the size of Nigeria’s 180-million. The lack of supply increases production costs for many businesses forced to provide their own electricity, mostly using diesel-run generators. The Nigerian economy shrank 1.5% last year, the first full-year contraction since 1991 due to a fall in oil prices and production, and dollar shortages. GDP could expand 0.8% this year and 1.9% in 2018, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Fashola, who presided over several infrastructure projects in Nigeria’s commercial hub of Lagos as its governor, was appointed by Buhari last year to boost the power industry, one of the biggest impediments to growth in the country.

Power-generation and distribution companies are facing cash-flow difficulties, partly because of foreign-exchange losses, outages due to technical faults, and the theft of electricity by some users, according to Fashola. In 2016, power distributors paid only 27% of the 331-billion naira ($1bn) that generating companies invoiced, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Cost-reflective tariffs

Last month, Buhari introduced an economic plan that proposes cost-reflective electricity tariffs, partly to attract investment in the sector and help the economy recover. Power distributors should fix meters to measure what they receive from generators and what they sell to users, Fashola said. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission should simplify the price-setting formula and work with the central bank to protect the tariff from exchange-rate fluctuations, he said.

Nigeria’s currency lost about a third of its value against the dollar after the central bank removed a 197 to 199 naira to dollar peg in June. The regulator continued to intervene in the market to keep the naira at about 315 to the dollar, which helped create a thriving black market where foreign currency cost about 30% more. Electricity tariffs were fixed before the naira was devalued.