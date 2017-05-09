World / Africa

DEMAND FOR JOBS

Former Ivory Coast rebels demand payment of bonuses and jobs

The demobilised rebel fighters set up barricades to seal off the main road south from Bouake

09 May 2017 - 05:15 Ange Aboa and Joe Bavier
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Abidjan — Demobilised rebel fighters blocked a main road into Ivory Coast’s second city on Monday, demanding the payment of bonuses and jobs in the army and state institutions.

The former fighters set up barricades, sealing off the main road south from Bouake, the centre of a wave of army mutinies that had paralysed the world’s top cocoa grower earlier in 2017.

A witness and a soldier, who was not part of the group, said they saw hundreds of demobilised fighters, some armed.

"We’re asking for President Alassane Ouattara to have a thought for his sons, who have suffered for 15 years," Amadou Ouattara, who described himself as the spokesman for the group, said.

Split from 2002-11 between rebels in the north and government forces in the south, a post-war recovery has seen Ivory Coast become one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. But the unrest has exposed divisions in the military.

Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi said the protesters were brought to the local government headquarters for talks and that the roadblocks had been cleared.

Reuters

Muhammadu Buhari to see doctors in London for follow-up consultation

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will lead the government while the Nigerian president is in the UK
World
19 hours ago

Finding the best way to educate Liberians

After the twin crises of civil war and Ebola, the country is trying to rebuild schools via outsourcing
World
21 hours ago

The repricing of Africa’s economies

Unlike the sweeping reform and privatisation of eastern European economies, Africa has not, as yet, undergone a dramatic transformation, writes ...
Opinion
1 day ago

