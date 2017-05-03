Oxfam‚ an international confederation of nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) working with partners in 90 countries to end injustices that lead to poverty‚ said that new data from the Brookings Institute showed that levels of inequality in a number of African countries were far higher than previously thought.

A growing population meant there were 50-million more people living in extreme poverty in sub-Saharan Africa in 2012 than in 1990‚ the report says.

"Seven of the 20 most unequal countries in the world are African: Swaziland is the world’s most unequal‚ now closely followed by Nigeria‚" Oxfam said.

"In SA‚ three billionaires own the same wealth as the poorest half of the population — around 28-million people."

Oxfam said: "Decades of record GDP growth have benefited a wealthy elite but left millions of ordinary Africans behind and, as a consequence‚ poverty has declined more slowly in Africa than any other region."

It said forecasts predict a further 250-million to 350-million people could be living in conditions of extreme poverty in the next 15 years.

The human cost is felt the most by women‚ young people and children.

"Inequality in Africa is fuelling poverty‚ fracturing our societies‚ and stifling the potential of millions of people‚" said Winnie Byanyima‚ executive director of Oxfam and co-chair of WEF Africa 2017.

"It will become a major drag on economic growth. Africa should stop imitating the failing policies of Europe and America and develop a new economic model that works for all Africans — not just the fortunate few.