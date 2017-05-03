Nigeria mulls lifting forex restrictions

"This is a good development for particularly small manufacturing companies; a number of them had been complaining that the supply of some of the items locally is small, some do not have local supply," Pabina Yinkere, head of institutional business at Lagos-based Vetiva Capital Management, said on Tuesday by phone. Still, Nigeria "does need to spur domestic production", Yinkere said.

Market rates

In April, the central bank introduced a foreign-exchange window for portfolio investors to trade currency at market-determined rates.

The central bank removed a peg of 197-199 naira against the dollar after more than a year in June, even as it continued with regular interventions to keep the currency from weakening below 315 against the greenback.

Removing currency-trading restrictions was welcome and if the government wanted to regulate certain imports, that "should be controlled by the fiscal authorities with the use of tariffs, rather than monetary policy or forex" measures, Ayodeji Ebo, head of research at Afrinvest West Africa, said by phone from Lagos.

"In stabilising the macroeconomic environment, we have focused on aligning fiscal with monetary policy and nudging the central bank towards the objective of more market-determined exchange rates," Osinbajo said.

