Endangered black rhinos to return home to Rwanda

Kigali — About 20 of Africa’s endangered Eastern black rhinos are returning in an "extraordinary homecoming" to Rwanda, after the species disappeared there 10 years ago, the African Parks organisation said on Tuesday.
The rhinos are being moved from SA to the Akagera national park in eastern Rwanda, according to the nonprofit group that manages protected areas for African governments.
"This extraordinary homecoming will take place over the first two weeks of May," it said in a statement.
The Eastern black rhino, one of the subspecies of the rhinoceros, is in critical danger of extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Their numbers declined due to wide-scale poaching and the last confirmed sighting was in 2007.
"Rhinos are one of the great symbols of Africa yet they are severely threatened and are on the decline in many places across the continent, due to the extremely lucrative and illegal rhino horn trade," African Parks CEO Peter Fearnhead said.
According to the conservationists, there are fewer than 5,000 black rhino in the wild worldwide, with only about 1,000 of the Eastern sub-species.
Since 2010, African Parks has boosted security at Akagera and has been preparing to accept the rhinos with financial help from the Howard Buffett Foundation, headed by the son of US billionaire Warren Buffett.
The measures taken include deploying a helicopter for air surveillance and an expert rhino tracking and protection team, as well as a canine antipoaching unit.
"We are fully prepared to welcome them [rhinos] and ensure their safety for the benefit of our tourism industry and the community at large," said Clare Akamanzi, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board.
In July 2015, Rwanda had reintroduced lions in the Akagera park, 15 years after they had disappeared. The lions were decimated in the years after Rwanda’s genocide in 1994 as Rwandans who had fled the slaughter returned and occupied the park, killing the lions to protect their livestock.
The park, which takes its name from the nearby Kagera river, is located near the border with Tanzania.
With the reintroduction of the rhinos, Akagera, which welcomed more than 36,000 visitors in 2016, will now boast being home to Africa’s "big five" — rhino, lion, elephant, leopard and buffalo.
AFP
