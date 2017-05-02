Endangered black rhinos to return home to Rwanda

The Eastern black rhino, one of the subspecies of the rhinoceros, is in critical danger of extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Their numbers declined due to wide-scale poaching and the last confirmed sighting was in 2007.

"Rhinos are one of the great symbols of Africa yet they are severely threatened and are on the decline in many places across the continent, due to the extremely lucrative and illegal rhino horn trade," African Parks CEO Peter Fearnhead said.

According to the conservationists, there are fewer than 5,000 black rhino in the wild worldwide, with only about 1,000 of the Eastern sub-species.

Since 2010, African Parks has boosted security at Akagera and has been preparing to accept the rhinos with financial help from the Howard Buffett Foundation, headed by the son of US billionaire Warren Buffett.