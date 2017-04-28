World / Africa

CHAD WAR CRIMES

Hissene Habre life sentence upheld

28 April 2017 - 10:15 Diadie Ba
Justice: Clement Abaifouta, the head of an association of victims of former Chadian dictator Hissene Habre, at home in N’Djamena, Chad. Picture: REUTERS
Dakar — A special tribunal upheld the life sentence for Chad’s former president Hissene Habre for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the final decision of a landmark case, a judge presiding over the court in Senegal said on Thursday.

Habre, 74, an ally of the West during the Cold War, was sentenced in 2016 to life in prison for rape and ordering the killing and torture of thousands of political opponents.

His lawyers had appealed against the decision, saying the sentence was too severe.

The appeal court’s final verdict marks the end of a 17-year battle by victims and rights groups to bring the former leader to justice.

About a dozen victims present in the courtroom in Dakar jumped up and cried, "We won!" when Judge Wafi Ougadeye announced the verdict.

"Our patience has paid off. Never again will a dictator … be permitted to do horrible things and escape justice," said Clement Abaifouta, one of the Chadian victims. The trial was conducted by the Extraordinary African Chambers (EAC), a tribunal created by Senegal and the AU for human rights crimes committed during Habre’s rule. Habre fled to Senegal after being ousted in a 1990 coup.

The EAC appeals chamber acquitted Habre of rape on Thursday but affirmed his conviction for war crimes, crimes against humanity and torture.

Habre’s lawyer Francois Serres said the trial was politically motivated. "Africa cannot be proud of this trial. It was unfair from beginning to end," he said.

It is the first time in modern history that one country’s domestic courts have prosecuted the former leader of another country on rights charges. "Today will go down in history as the day that a band of unrelenting survivors finally prevailed over their dictator," said Reed Brody, an American lawyer who worked with Habre’s victims.

Reuters

Chad war criminal Hissene Habre’s lawyers appeal against his life sentence

Former Chad president Hissene Habre will not recognise the court that sentenced him to life for crimes against humanity, but his lawyers have lodged ...
3 months ago

Habré conviction puts focus on power-hungry Africa leaders

Many leaders who came to power during Hissène Habré’s era still lurk in the corridors of power, writes Dianna Games
10 months ago

Special war crimes court in Dakar is new approach for AU

Extraordinary African Chambers court created specifically to try defiant despot Hissène Habré and funded by his former allies, writes Marlise Simons
1 year ago

