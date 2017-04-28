"The space programmes are largely about satellite technology and not sending humans into orbit‚" he wrote in an e-mail. "It is important to clarify this because … it makes it look like Africans are wasting money on lofty projects that should be left for the rich countries. This image is as wrong as it is misleading."

Indeed‚ most space agencies today do not focus on putting a person on the moon or flying someone to Mars; instead‚ countries use satellites to mine data that can be used to benefit their citizenry. "Satellites are used to support sustainable development in a number of ways‚" Martinez said.

He offers the example of disaster relief. "In the immediate response to a disaster‚ the infrastructure is probably wiped out so satellites provide the only means for communication and navigation‚" he said.

For more day-to-day practicalities‚ satellites allow countries to develop better policies across a range of fields. "The changing climate‚ weather‚ resource and environmental mapping‚ security and telecommunications are among the reasons for the growing interest‚" Juma said.

If Kenya can use its satellite data to better predict and ameliorate future droughts‚ then the savings in human lives could outweigh present financial costs. Space programmes can also provide valuable‚ well-paying jobs in building infrastructure and research‚ as well as stimulate interest in science and technology for young people‚ which can yield unforeseen future advances‚ according to Juma.

Velcro is famously the result of work done by Nasa. Said Juma: "You can tell the robustness of a country’s space programme by looking at what is on the ground‚ not what is in the skies."

