Eskom set to sell 200MW of electricity to the DRC

DRC, Africa’s biggest copper producer, has installed power-generating capacity of 2,442MW, but only about half of that is operational after years of mismanagement and underinvestment.

SNEL estimates that demand from copper miners outstrips supply by 750MW, a shortfall that has been one of the biggest constraints on output growth in the past three years.

DRC produced a record 1.03-million tonnes in 2014, but output has been little changed since then, falling to 995,805 tonnes in 2015 before climbing back to 1.02-million tonnes in 2016.

Term sheet SNEL confirmed that the utility signed a term sheet with Eskom outlining the main points for a 200MW contract, with a view to concluding a renewable, five-year power-supply agreement soon.

"We still have a few years to go before we have new hydropower capacity on our network so if we have such an opportunity to buy we are going to take it," SNEL spokesperson Medard Kitakani said in Kinshasa on Monday, adding that the offer from Eskom was unexpected.

Eskom said a deal may be signed in May.

"We are in discussions," spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said. "If they go well, we will be signing the deal before the beginning of June." Eskom will sell the power to SNEL, which will add mark-up and transit fees, before redistributing to the miners. This could increase the unit cost to mining companies by as much as 27%, but it is still preferable to the alternatives, Munanga said.

‘No-brainer’ "If you compare the cost of imported power to the cost of diesel it’s a no-brainer," he said.

Mining companies including Glencore’s Mutanda Mining and China Minmetals’ MMG have installed diesel generators to top up power-supply for copper production, which can increase costs by as much as $1,000 per tonne, according to the chamber of mines. Copper traded as much as 1.1% higher at $5,686.50 on the London Metal Exchange by 1.29pm GMT on Monday.

Kitakani said SNEL’s mark-up and transit fees would be negotiated with the miners ,and defended the utility’s right to make a margin on the power contracts.

Eskom was ready to export the power as soon as June 1, but the negotiation of amended power-purchase agreements between SNEL and the mining companies was expected to take longer, Munanga said.

SNEL’s failure to deliver on previous power contracts has damaged trust between the utility and the miners, who will be reluctant to finance SNEL acquiring the electricity from Eskom without guarantees that onward delivery to each mining project would be respected.

"If SNEL was a healthy organisation that could import power itself and then redistribute it, it wouldn’t be as difficult," said Munanga. "We think two months is the minimum." Negotiations will begin this week between SNEL and the mining companies, who must decide how much power they are each prepared to take, according to SNEL.

"We have been very transparent with these mining companies by inviting them to join the meetings in SA," Kitakani said. "The timing of an agreement will now depend on them."

Bloomberg