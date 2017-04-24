Eskom set to sell 200MW of electricity to the DRC
This would help to boost the Democratic Republic of Congo’s copper output by as much as 200,000 tonnes, its energy commission says
Lubumbashi — The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) signed a provisional agreement to import power from SA that could boost copper production in 2017 by as much as 20%, according to the country’s chamber of mines.
Congolese state-owned power company SNEL proposed importing 200MW from Eskom, at meetings in Johannesburg on April 20 and April 21, said Ben Munanga, chairperson of the energy commission at the chamber.
Eskom has 1,000MW available for export for as long as 10 years, but only 200MW can be delivered to DRC because of grid constraints in the transmission network between the two countries, Munanga said on Saturday in an interview in Kinshasa. Still, that could help to boost DRC’s copper output by as much as 200,000 tonnes, Munanga estimated.
"There’s a deficit so any effort to bridge the gap is very welcome," said Munanga, who attended the first day of the meetings.
DRC, Africa’s biggest copper producer, has installed power-generating capacity of 2,442MW, but only about half of that is operational after years of mismanagement and underinvestment.
SNEL estimates that demand from copper miners outstrips supply by 750MW, a shortfall that has been one of the biggest constraints on output growth in the past three years.
DRC produced a record 1.03-million tonnes in 2014, but output has been little changed since then, falling to 995,805 tonnes in 2015 before climbing back to 1.02-million tonnes in 2016.
Term sheet SNEL confirmed that the utility signed a term sheet with Eskom outlining the main points for a 200MW contract, with a view to concluding a renewable, five-year power-supply agreement soon.
"We still have a few years to go before we have new hydropower capacity on our network so if we have such an opportunity to buy we are going to take it," SNEL spokesperson Medard Kitakani said in Kinshasa on Monday, adding that the offer from Eskom was unexpected.
Eskom said a deal may be signed in May.
"We are in discussions," spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said. "If they go well, we will be signing the deal before the beginning of June." Eskom will sell the power to SNEL, which will add mark-up and transit fees, before redistributing to the miners. This could increase the unit cost to mining companies by as much as 27%, but it is still preferable to the alternatives, Munanga said.
‘No-brainer’ "If you compare the cost of imported power to the cost of diesel it’s a no-brainer," he said.
Mining companies including Glencore’s Mutanda Mining and China Minmetals’ MMG have installed diesel generators to top up power-supply for copper production, which can increase costs by as much as $1,000 per tonne, according to the chamber of mines. Copper traded as much as 1.1% higher at $5,686.50 on the London Metal Exchange by 1.29pm GMT on Monday.
Kitakani said SNEL’s mark-up and transit fees would be negotiated with the miners ,and defended the utility’s right to make a margin on the power contracts.
Eskom was ready to export the power as soon as June 1, but the negotiation of amended power-purchase agreements between SNEL and the mining companies was expected to take longer, Munanga said.
SNEL’s failure to deliver on previous power contracts has damaged trust between the utility and the miners, who will be reluctant to finance SNEL acquiring the electricity from Eskom without guarantees that onward delivery to each mining project would be respected.
"If SNEL was a healthy organisation that could import power itself and then redistribute it, it wouldn’t be as difficult," said Munanga. "We think two months is the minimum." Negotiations will begin this week between SNEL and the mining companies, who must decide how much power they are each prepared to take, according to SNEL.
"We have been very transparent with these mining companies by inviting them to join the meetings in SA," Kitakani said. "The timing of an agreement will now depend on them."
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.