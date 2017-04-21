After three months without internet, Cameroon reconnects English areas

Douala — Cameroon President Paul Biya ordered the restoration of internet services in English-speaking regions three months after shutting them down. This followed protests and social-media campaigns against the dominance of the French language in those areas’ courts and schools.

The decision, announced on Friday on state radio, came a week after the UN special envoy to Central Africa, Francois Louceny Fall, called the internet shutdown "a deplorable situation", at a media conference in the capital, Yaounde. He urged the government to restore it and release those detained during the crisis in the Southwest and Northwest regions.

Communications minister Issa Tchiroma Bakari said the shutdown was no longer necessary. He urged Cameroonians to ignore "extremists, secessionists and enemies of the state" inciting protests on Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.

"The internet will be disconnected again if the extremists calling for secession use it again to call for violent demonstrations," he said in a statement on Friday.

At least six people died in the protests, according to the government. Rights group Amnesty International accused the authorities of using excessive force against demonstrators.

It was the worst unrest in Cameroon in almost a decade as Biya appears intent on trying to extend his 35-year rule, the fourth-longest on the continent, in elections in 2018.

The internet shutdown had severe effect on businesses in areas such Buea, the capital of Cameroon’s English-speaking Southwest region, where dozens of technology startups have earned the city the nickname of Silicon Valley.

It cost companies, including banks and telecommunications providers, as much as €4m, Julie Owono, a lawyer for France-based Internet Without Borders, said in an e-mail on Friday.

Wireless operators in the country include MTN, with almost 10-million subscribers, and Orange of France.

Bloomberg