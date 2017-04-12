World / Africa

Zambian police charge opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema with treason

Hichilema allegedly refused to give way to Zambian President Edgar Lungu’s motorcade on a main road at the weekend

12 April 2017 - 14:30 PM Agency Staff
Hakainde Hichilema. Picture: REUTERS
Lusaka — Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has been charged with treason, police said on Wednesday, after he allegedly refused to give way to President Edgar Lungu’s motorcade on a main road.

Hichilema has said he does not recognise Lungu as president and has refused to accept the result of last year’s presidential election.

"We have charged Hichilema and five others with treason," Zambian police chief Kakoma Kanganja told reporters in Lusaka.

Hichilema’s vehicles allegedly declined to pull over to allow Lungu’s convoy to pass when they were both travelling to Western province for a traditional ceremony at the weekend.

More than 100 armed police surrounded Hichilema’s house outside Lusaka early on Tuesday and tear gas was fired before a raid, where he was taken into custody.

Hichilema, head of the United Party for National Development (UPND), has launched several legal attempts to challenge the August election result.

He says the vote was rigged, and has accused Lungu of an unprecedented bout of political repression in Zambia, which has been known for its relative stability.

The election campaign was marked by clashes between supporters of Lungu’s Patriotic Front (PF) party and the UPND.

Treason is a nonbailable offence in Zambia, with a minimum jail term of 15 years and a maximum sentence of death.

AFP

