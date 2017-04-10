Mutual funds open door for foreigners eyeing Vodacom Tanzania’s IPO

Dar es Salaam — Two Tanzanian financial advisory firms are setting up mutual funds that will enable foreign investors to take part in Vodacom Tanzania’s initial public offering, which is currently only open to domestic buyers.

The pair, Vervet Global and Orbit Securities, are following the lead taken by Core Securities. The offer for 476-billion shillings ($213m) of shares in the mobile operator, a unit of Johannesburg-based Vodacom Group, ends in nine days.

"We already have one under way," Alpha Marwa, a partner at Vervet Global, a Dar es Salaam-based investment advisory firm, said by phone. "What this instrument means is brokers will establish funds like Core Capital’s, bring in foreign investors who can then buy stocks."

Foreigners are barred from participating in the Vodacom offering because of domestic ownership rules. The IPO is Tanzania’s biggest so far, and while the Capital Markets and Securities Authority is optimistic that domestic investors will absorb all of the shares, it may consider opening up the offer to foreigners if it’s undersubscribed, spokesman Charles Shirima said March 9.

Tanzania had eight mutual funds, including a real estate investment trust, at the end of March, according to Shirima. They include the Umande Unit Trust set up by Core Securities subsidiary Core Capital Ltd. in 2015. That instrument has become an avenue through which foreign investors are buying into Vodacom with a minimum 13,500-shilling investment, according to Core’s Chief Executive Officer George Fumbuka.

Collective investment schemes, which don’t restrict investors who buy the units, can be used to buy Vodacom’s shares within the established regulations, according to Shirima.

"What Core are saying is legal as the foreigners are buying the units," Shirima said by phone. "The same can be done by the other authorized collective investment schemes as well."