Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes Botswana

03 April 2017 - 20:40 PM Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Botswana — A magnitude 6.5 quake struck 242 km north-northwest of the Botswana capital Gaborone on Monday, at depth of 35 km (21 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

Tremors were also felt in parts of neighbouring SA. Rosebank‚ Centurion‚ Roodepoort‚ Boksburg and even Pretoria were affected by the tremor — which lasted a few seconds at about 7.44pm.

Earlier on Monday an earth tremor measuring 4.6 hit Krugersdorp on the West Rand of Gauteng province.

Seismologist Ian Saunders of the Council for Geoscience said that tremor was "strong" by South African standards.

Reuters

