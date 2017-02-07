Somalia’s capital bristles with security on eve of stalled presidential election

Mogadishu — Somalia’s capital was under lockdown on Tuesday with roads and schools closed and residents urged to stay indoors a day before the long-delayed presidential election.

Fears are high that the Al-Qaeda-linked Shabaab group will try to disrupt voting with an attack on the capital. Twin car bombs at a hotel left at least 28 dead two weeks ago.

Security personnel patrolled the capital’s streets, main roads were blocked off with piles of sand and mayor Yusuf Hussein Jimale urged people to stay inside.

"My children did not go to school because of the election and my husband, who works as a policeman, had to stay on duty for the past three days," said mother-of-four Samiya Abdulkadir. "This thing is taking too long. People will be relieved to see an end to this drama."

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is seeking re-election against 21 rivals after another dropped out on Tuesday. The troubled Horn of Africa nation, which has not had effective central government in three decades, was promised a one-person, one-vote election in 2016.

But the plan was ditched for a limited vote now six months overdue with political infighting and insecurity, due mainly to Shabaab militants who control swathes of countryside and strike at will in Mogadishu.

The stalled poll process began in October, with 14,025 specially chosen delegates voting for candidates for parliament and a new upper house. In 2012, only 135 clan leaders chose the MPs who voted for the president. Delays meant new MPs were sworn in only in December.

In a report on Tuesday, Somalia-based corruption watchdog Marqaati said the elections "were rife with corruption".

The tortuous process to elect a president whose remit does not extend beyond the capital and a few regional towns, has left some disillusioned. "I really don’t care who becomes president," said Mogadishu labourer Qoje Siyad, "We just need to be free to attend to our business."

While falling short of the promised election, the process is more democratic than in the past, and seen as a step towards universal suffrage, hoped for in 2020.

Members of the 275-seat parliament and 54 senators will vote on Wednesday in a hangar at the heavily guarded airport. Security sources said there would be no commercial flights on voting day.

No candidate is expected to get the two-thirds majority needed for a first-round win. Two more rounds are permitted before a winner is declared.

In the absence of political parties, clans remain the organising principle of Somali politics. The 22 candidates — all men after the only declared woman candidates dropped out — paid a $30,000 registration fee. Few have any serious chances of winning.

One is the current president, a 61-year-old former academic and civil society activist from the Hawiye clan. Also in the running is former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, a fellow Hawiye and 52-year-old former leader of the Islamic Courts Union which pacified Somalia before being driven out by US-backed Ethiopian troops.

The leading candidates from the Darod clan are Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke, 56, and former premier Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmajo", 55. Both hold dual nationaly having lived for years in Canada and the US respectively.

The overthrow of president Siad Barre’s military regime in 1991 ushered in decades of anarchy and conflict in a country deeply divided along clan lines.

Clan rivalry and lawlessness provided fertile ground for the Shabaab to take hold and seize territory, frustrating efforts to set up a central administration.

The Shabaab has been in decline since 2011, but still launches frequent and deadly attacks on government, military and civilian targets in the capital and elsewhere.

Security and overcoming Somalia’s adversarial and divisive politics will top the agenda for whoever wins the vote, as will dealing with a growing humanitarian crisis.

The UN warned last week of "possible famine" in Somalia as a severe drought has pushed nearly 3-million people to the edge of starvation. After two failed rain seasons, aid workers fear a repeat of a 2010-11 drought that left more than 250,000 dead.

