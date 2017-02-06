WATCH: What it takes to make it in Africa

It’s a continent characterised by great risk and sometimes even greater reward and companies will tell you if you can make it in Africa, you can make it anywhere.
Bronwyn Seaborne unpacks how SABMiller made it work in South Africa by helping to turn illegal taverns into licenced outlets by offering support during the liscencing process.
Africa Inc speaks to Roderick Wolfenden, Africa Advisory Leader at EY, about what it takes to build a successful African company. Wolfenden says companies that are performing well on the continent are companies that have taken a longer term view.
Joshua Mwaniki from Andela gives us some insight into why it’s so important to make use of local resources when starting a business.
Lastly, Nissan Africa managing director Mike Whitfield talks about the company’s operations on the continent.
• Africa Inc airs on Business Day TV channel 412
