WATCH: What it takes to make it in Africa

06 February 2017 - 14:11 PM Business Day TV
African continent. Picture: THINKSTOCK
It’s a continent characterised by great risk and sometimes even greater reward and companies will tell you if you can make it in Africa, you can make it anywhere.

Bronwyn Seaborne unpacks how SABMiller made it work in South Africa by helping to turn illegal taverns into licenced outlets by offering support during the liscencing process.

Africa must embrace shifting world by exploiting 'new' commodities

From smartphones to 3D manufacturing, the fourth industrial revolution will need our minerals and metals, writes Ross Harvey
3 days ago

Role for Africa as Canada realigns trade

The middle class in Africa now represents almost a third of its current population and is growing, write David Luke and Phil Rourke
4 days ago

Africa Inc speaks to Roderick Wolfenden, Africa Advisory Leader at EY, about what it takes to build a successful African company. Wolfenden says companies that are performing well on the continent are companies that have taken a longer term view.

Joshua Mwaniki from Andela gives us some insight into why it’s so important to make use of local resources when starting a business.

Lastly, Nissan Africa managing director Mike Whitfield talks about the company’s operations on the continent.

Africa cosies up to car makers

If new-vehicle sales on the continent grow significantly, Africa would become the fourth-largest new-car regional market after China, the US and ...
2 months ago

Feast and famine for motor industry

While motor manufacturers are predicting growth on all fronts for the local industry, no-one knows for sure when or where the turnaround will happen. ...
17 days ago

Africa Inc airs on Business Day TV channel 412 

