Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari staying on in UK for more medical tests

Abuja — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will remain in the UK on vacation to complete medical tests, his office said.

Buhari, 74, was scheduled to return to Nigeria on Sunday and resume official duties on Monday, having left on January 19 for a vacation during which he was to undergo unspecified medical tests.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has been acting president.

Buhari "was advised to complete the test cycle before returning", spokesman Femi Adesina said.

He did not elaborate on the type of examinations Buhari would undergo.

He also did not say when Buhari was expected to return to Nigeria.

In June, the president travelled to London to seek treatment for a "persistent ear infection".

Elected in March 2015, Buhari has faced growing opposition to his rule of Africa’s largest oil producer.

Last year, he presided over a collapse in the naira to record lows and what is expected to be the West African nation’s first full-year recession in a quarter of a century.

That has led some members of his party to consider forming a new party to challenge him if he seeks re-election in 2019.

Bloomberg