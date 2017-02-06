Nigerians take to the streets to protest against economic policy

Hundreds of Nigerians took to the streets in Lagos on Monday to protest against the government’s handling of the country’s economic crisis and to demand solutions to the crippling recession.

The protest came as the government said President Muhammadu Buhari would remain in the UK to complete medical tests. His spokesman tried to reassure the public that there would be no disruption to government operations. Buhari, 74, was scheduled to return to Nigeria on Sunday and resume official duties on Monday, after leaving on January 19 to undergo unspecified medical tests. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is serving as acting president.

"There is no indication as to when the president will return," Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, said on Monday. Meanwhile, "there will be no delays in any government decisions or anything because the vice-president continues to be acting president and has all powers mandated", he said.

Buhari "was advised to complete the test cycle before returning", Adesina said in an earlier statement, which did not specify the type of examinations he’ll undergo.

About 500 people gathered from early morning at the Lagos National Stadium, holding signs saying "The unemployed are hungry and angry" and "I will not be silent". The protestors then marched through the streets to the rhythm of drums and trumpets, singing "enough is enough". A civic group coalition known as Enough is Enough had called for the protests on Monday.

"Everything is very expensive today: the price of food, the price of petrol has increased. We suffer but politicians do not care," student Elias Ozikpu said. "Two years ago we elected a new government because the previous one was corrupt but we don’t see any change; it’s even worse now."

The protestors were accompanied by police, who had earlier warned Nigerians not to assemble because of fears of a "breakdown of law and order with attendant loss of lives and property".

On Sunday, the initiator of the protest, Afro-pop star 2Face, announced he had pulled out of the rally because of security concerns. But his call to action — a rare event from a celebrity in Nigeria — had received widespread popular support and several civil society organisations vowed to carry on with the protest.

In Abuja, dozens of people also turned out and marched to the presidential villa in protest at Buhari’s economic policies.

Nigerians have been suffering after a fall in oil prices since mid-2014 slashed government revenue, pushing up inflation to more than 20% and weakening the naira.

Elected in March 2015, Buhari has faced growing opposition to his rule. In 2016 he presided over a collapse in the naira to record lows and the West African nation is expected to suffer its first full-year recession in a quarter of a century. That’s led some of his ruling party members to consider forming a new party to challenge him if he seeks re-election in 2019.

Buhari was at the Nigerian diplomatic residence in London and was not facing any serious health problem, Lagos-based ThisDay newspaper cited another presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, as saying.

In June, the president travelled to London to seek treatment for a "persistent ear infection".

The naira had weakened 3% to 315.18 against the dollar by 1.45pm in Lagos. The black market exchange rate fell to a low of 500 per dollar on Friday amid severe foreign exchange shortages, according to abokiFX.com.

"It doesn’t bother me that he extended his leave; what bothers me is that he had to go outside Nigeria for treatment," said Oluwaseyitan Aletile, a comedian also known as Seyi Law, who joined the protest in Lagos. "What does that say about health facilities for other Nigerians."

The vice-president said the government was "determined to give the ordinary man a fair deal". The government heard Nigerians "loud and clear" when they said things were difficult, Osinbajo told investors and reporters in Abuja on Monday. "But years of deterioration and corruption cannot be remedied overnight."

AFP, Bloomberg