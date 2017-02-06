Ghana to ‘tweak’ IMF deal after discovering $1.6bn budget hole

Accra — Ghana’s debt bail-out programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) may require "tweaking", after the new administration revealed that 7-billion cedi ($1.6bn) in expenses were not accounted for by the previous government, the finance minister said.

The country is in talks with the IMF and will seek to finalise an audit of the undisclosed spending by February 15, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said in Accra on Sunday.

Once the financing gap had been established, the government would determine how it wanted to raise funds for the shortfall, Ofori-Atta said.

"By the end of the IMF visit, the process of discovery and certainty and validation would have gone a long way," Ofori-Atta said. "The task is a lot more than we anticipated with regards to the arrears."

Ghana’s new administration under President Nana Akufo-Addo said the country’s budget deficit for 2016 would be close to "double digits" after the discovery of the arrears.

The IMF is holding talks with Ghana as part of a $918m three-year credit deal agreed in 2015 after spending ballooned and revenue from commodities such as oil and gold plunged due to a global slump.

China talks

The government was in separate talks with China Development Bank about the country’s financing needs, Ofori-Atta said.

"We’re meeting for a second time with the Chinese Embassy" on Monday, he said. "We’re trying to nail down and look at an enhanced relationship with China to see how they can support the direction in which we’re now going."

