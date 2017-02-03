Armyworm outbreak is spreading in southern Africa

A suspected outbreak of armyworm has spread to Namibia and Mozambique and is causing "considerable crop damage" in southern Africa, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Friday. Suspected outbreaks have already occurred in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and SA.

They follow a crippling El Niño-triggered drought which scorched much of the region last year, hitting crop production and leaving millions in need of food aid. Countries with confirmed outbreaks can face import bans on agricultural products because the armyworm is classified as a quarantine pest, which can cause extensive damage to crops and has a preference for maize, the regional staple.

The FAO said an emergency meeting would be held in Harare from February 14 to 16 to shape co-ordinated emergency responses to the armyworm threat and other potential hazards, such as the spread of avian flu, which has been detected in other African regions.

In Malawi, where 6.5-million people, more than a third of the population, are dependent on food aid until this year’s harvest in March, the infestation has spread to all 28 districts in the country, threatening the staple maize crop.

The armyworm moths lay eggs in maize plants and the caterpillars have also been known to march en masse across the landscape — hence the name. They have been known to destroy 90% of the crop in fields they infest.

Tests are being conducted in SA to confirm if the species is the fall armyworm, an invasive Central American species that is harder to detect and eradicate than its African counterpart. SA’s agriculture ministry is registering pesticides for use against the fall armyworm in the event that tests confirm its presence in the country’s maize belt.

