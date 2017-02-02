Death of Congo’s Tshisekedi undermines 2017 transition

"He never betrayed the nation," said Rejeton Tshawuke, 35, speaking over the loud wails of mourners. "We can’t invest hope in just anyone. Many opposition leaders are only interested in money." Jean Bonkadi, a 46-year-old construction worker, added "I don’t see anyone who can take up the mantle, who can really take his place."

On Thursday, Okello Oryem, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in neighbouring Uganda, said that the instability almost certain to follow Tshisekedi’s death meant there should be no rush to push Kabila out of office in accordance with the December deal.

"There might be a need to examine the whole time agreement," he said. "[Tshisekedi’s death] might cause some ripples and a shaking of the system, hence the need for Kabila to continue holding the country together until such time as things stabilise."

Succession

Tshisekedi’s credibility with an impoverished and frustrated population enabled him to mobilise the masses like no other figure in the country. Tens of thousands lined the streets of Kinshasa last July for his return from two years abroad for medical treatment. But his critics say he failed to leave in place political structures that could survive him.

His absence from the Congo touched off bitter infighting within the UDPS. His son Felix’s rapid ascent within its ranks has led to criticism that the party had become a private family patrimony. His son is now tipped to become the next prime minister in a forthcoming power-sharing government.

There are few obvious opposition leaders to assume Tshisekedi’s leadership role. The former governor of Congo’s copper-mining region, Moise Katumbi, has consolidated support from several prominent opposition groupings for a planned presidential bid. However, Katumbi has been in self-imposed exile since May after the government accused him of plotting against the state — charges he denies.

Meanwhile, negotiations on implementing the December deal had already stalled amid wrangling over the composition of the power-sharing government, rendering the prospect of an election by the end the year increasingly remote.

Stephanie Wolters, head of the peace and security research programme at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria, said that Tshisekedi’s absence would inevitably cause further delays and could undermine opposition unity.

Reuters