Rumours swirl after Gambian president’s son killed by dog

Banjul — A dog that killed the son of Gambian President Adama Barrow has been put down, an agriculture ministry source said, with mystery over the circumstances sparking witchcraft rumours amid political turmoil in the country.

Eight-year-old Habibou, one of Barrow’s five children, died after the attack in December, days before his father’s contested inauguration at a time when then-president Yahya Jammeh was refusing to step down.

Jammeh’s refusal to cede power to Barrow, who won a December election, triggered a crisis in the small west African nation, before the longtime leader eventually agreed to hand over the reins to his successor and leave the country.