For Zimbabwe’s farmers, it never rains but it pours

The tobacco industry is seeing damage across all growing areas and carrying out its own crop assessment, said Andrew Matibiri, CEO of the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board.

"There is a lot of false ripening on the crop because of the incessant rains and that puts severe pressure on the farmer to quickly harvest," he said. Humid conditions are also prolonging tobacco-curing time. False ripening is caused by the leaching of soil nutrients due to heavy rain. The leaf yellows, which looks like ripening, but is actually a nutrient deficiency.

Tobacco was Zimbabwe’s largest export earner after gold in 2015, the latest year for which data is available, according to the state’s trading body, ZimTrade. The crop accounted for 21.1% of exports and the country’s earnings from tobacco sales rose 7% to $914m in the 12 months ending December 8.

Road damage

The rains and related flood danger are likely to worsen between now and the middle of February, the Zimbabwe Meteorological Department said in an e-mailed statement.

While authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage to infrastructure, repairs to roads and bridges from flooding could cost millions of dollars, Sibusisiwe Ndlovu, the acting director of the government’s Civil Protection Unit (CPU), said in an interview. The CPU is urging people in the worst affected areas to move to higher ground, she said.

The CPU, a government body, co-ordinates rescue efforts and preparation in the event of natural disasters like flooding, working with local and national authorities to minimise harm.

Situation ‘hopeless’

The country’s farms last experienced such high levels of rain during a growing season in 1999, said Wonder Chabikwa, president of the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union.

The situation is "hopeless", Stenford Chidakwa, a farmer in the Centenary district, about 161km north of the capital, Harare, said by phone. "My tobacco has turned yellow and my maize has been knocked over by heavy rain and wind."

Zimbabwe produced 1.3-million tonnes of maize last year, short of its 2.2-million tonne annual requirements, according to the ministry of agriculture. The country’s farms have also been affected by an outbreak of army worm, a caterpillar that eats crops including maize.

Bloomberg