Zimbabwe tries again to seize Zimplats mining land
This is the third time since February 2012 that Zimbabwe’s government has issued a notice to seize almost 28,000ha of Zimplats’s ground
Harare — Zimbabwe’s government has made a fresh attempt to seize more than half of platinum producer Zimplats’s mining land, the company said on Tuesday.
It said it received a new notice from President Robert Mugabe’s administration on January 13 that the government wanted to seize the land. It gave the company 30 days to lodge an objection.
This is the third time since February 2012 that the government has issued a notice to seize 27,948ha of mining ground from Zimplats, the country’s biggest platinum producer. It objects to the acquisition.
Zimplats, which is 87% owned by SA’s Impala Platinum, owns a total of 48,535ha in mining claims.
"The operating subsidiary (Zimplats) is engaging the government of Zimbabwe on the matter," the company said in its third-quarter results statement.
It did not give more details on the issue. Mines and mining development minister Walter Chidhakwa did not answer his cellphone when contacted for comment.
Mugabe’s government has previously defended the decision to seize Zimplats land, saying the miner had an excessive amount of land and it wanted to distribute the claims to new companies.
Zimplats said its profit for its third quarter, ended December 31, rose 28% to $21m, thanks to higher platinum matte sales, which increased to 133,978oz from 100,392oz previously.
The mining company ships its platinum matte for further processing at refineries in SA.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.