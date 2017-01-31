Zimbabwe tries again to seize Zimplats mining land

Harare — Zimbabwe’s government has made a fresh attempt to seize more than half of platinum producer Zimplats’s mining land, the company said on Tuesday.

It said it received a new notice from President Robert Mugabe’s administration on January 13 that the government wanted to seize the land. It gave the company 30 days to lodge an objection.

This is the third time since February 2012 that the government has issued a notice to seize 27,948ha of mining ground from Zimplats, the country’s biggest platinum producer. It objects to the acquisition.

Zimplats, which is 87% owned by SA’s Impala Platinum, owns a total of 48,535ha in mining claims.