Kenya expects 5.7% growth, but worries about Trump and Brexit

31 January 2017 - 15:17 PM Duncan Miriri and Edmund Blair
Nairobi — Kenyan economic growth is expected to slip to 5.7% in 2017 from about 5.9% in 2016, and the biggest risks ahead are linked to global economic uncertainty, its central bank said on Tuesday.

Governor Patrick Njoroge said Britain’s vote to leave the EU and the direction of US policy under the President Donald Trump cast a shadow over the outlook.

He did not mention Kenya’s looming elections, but economists said they could have an effect, given the country’s history of election strife.

Njoroge said: "There will be some headwinds. The most significant one still remains external shocks." On the home front, a drought would hit first-quarter growth, he said.

Njoroge said one potential risk related to US policy was the fate of the Agoa trade deal between the US and Africa, giving Kenya and other African states preferential access to the US market.

"What would happen if suddenly somebody tore up this agreement? There is no recourse," he said, referring to a deal that accounts for 5.3% of Kenya’s exports, most of them clothing.

Trump’s pledge to put "America first" has worried African nations as it could affect their access to the US market.

The governor also said Kenya relies heavily on foreign exchange sent home by citizens abroad, many of whom live in the US.

Trump’s policies and statements about immigration have worried some African states.

Reuters

SA needs export and investment revival

Significant causes of SA’s economic weakness include the fall in real fixed investment and fewer exports, writes Gavin Keeton
1 day ago

World Sustainability Forum speaker says Africa can end poverty by 2030

Sustainable development goals are the agenda at the forum in Cape Town where the outlook is largely positive, despite SA’s education crisis
4 days ago

