Kenya expects 5.7% growth, but worries about Trump and Brexit

Njoroge said: "There will be some headwinds. The most significant one still remains external shocks." On the home front, a drought would hit first-quarter growth, he said.

Njoroge said one potential risk related to US policy was the fate of the Agoa trade deal between the US and Africa, giving Kenya and other African states preferential access to the US market.

"What would happen if suddenly somebody tore up this agreement? There is no recourse," he said, referring to a deal that accounts for 5.3% of Kenya’s exports, most of them clothing.

Trump’s pledge to put "America first" has worried African nations as it could affect their access to the US market.

The governor also said Kenya relies heavily on foreign exchange sent home by citizens abroad, many of whom live in the US.

Trump’s policies and statements about immigration have worried some African states.

