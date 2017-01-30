Morocco’s bid to rejoin the African Union presents leaders with a dilemma

The meeting is the first since Trump’s election. Anger over a ban on citizens from three African nations marked the summit opening.

"What do we do about this? Indeed this is one of the greatest challenges and tests to our unity and solidarity," Dlamini-Zuma said.

Outrage and widespread protests have been directed at Trump’s administration move to ban citizens from seven countries including Libya, Somalia and Sudan in Africa.

In his opening address at the summit, new UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not mention Trump’s refugee and travel ban directly, but criticised border closures "even in the most developed countries in the world."

At the start of the summit, leaders heaped praise on west African grouping Ecowas for its role in dealing with the Gambian crisis, and welcomed new President Adama Barrow, who could not attend the meeting.

They then retreated behind closed doors to weigh Morocco’s bid to return to the fold 33 years after it quit in protest against the AU decision to accept Western Sahara as a member.

The membership of affluent Morocco could be a boon for the AU, which lost a key financier in late Libyan dictator Moamer Kadhafi and is working on ways to become financially independent.

Foreign donors now account for 70% of its budget, according to the Institute for Security Studies.

A Moroccan diplomat said on Sunday his country had the "unconditional support" of 42 members of the bloc.

However in a sign of the resistance, Morocco is facing, 12 countries — including heavyweights Nigeria, SA, Algeria, Kenya and Angola — requested a legal opinion from the AU on whether the bloc could accept a member "occupying parts of the territory" of another member.

These nations have long supported Western Sahara’s Polisario movement’s campaign for self-determination.