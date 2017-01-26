Zuma and ministers set for AU assembly to elect a new commission chairman

President Jacob Zuma will attend the African Union’s (AU) 28th assembly of heads of state and government in Ethiopia when commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s successor will be elected, the Presidency said on Thursday.

The election was scheduled for last July, but postponed to January this year after candidates reportedly failed to garner the required votes.

Candidates at the time were Botswana’s Foreign Minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, Equatorial Guinea’s Foreign Minister Agapito Mba Mokuy and former Uganda vice-president Specioza Naigaga Wandira Kazibwe.

There are now five candidates: Moitoi, Mokuy, Chad’s Foreign Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat, Kenyan Foreign Minister Amina Mohamed and Abdoulaye Bathily, Senegal’s UN special representative.