Zuma and ministers set for AU assembly to elect a new commission chairman

26 January 2017 - 18:19 PM Staff Writer
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, outgoing chairwoman of the African Union Commission. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, outgoing chairwoman of the African Union Commission. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

President Jacob Zuma will attend the African Union’s (AU) 28th assembly of heads of state and government in Ethiopia when commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s successor will be elected, the Presidency said on Thursday.

The election was scheduled for last July, but postponed to January this year after candidates reportedly failed to garner the required votes.

Candidates at the time were Botswana’s Foreign Minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, Equatorial Guinea’s Foreign Minister Agapito Mba Mokuy and former Uganda vice-president Specioza Naigaga Wandira Kazibwe.

There are now five candidates: Moitoi, Mokuy, Chad’s Foreign Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat, Kenyan Foreign Minister Amina Mohamed and Abdoulaye Bathily, Senegal’s UN special representative.

The AU will also elect the deputy commission chairman and eight commissioners.

The meeting will sit from January 28 to 31.

The assembly would be preceded by a retreat of AU heads of state and government, where the leaders will consider a report to be presented by Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame on AU institutional reform.

The assembly would also consider and deliberate on reports focusing on state of peace and security on the continent, the African peer review mechanism and climate change and the 2016 annual report of the AU commission.

The meeting is expected to consider Morocco’s application to join the AU.

With Zuma will be International Relations and Co-operation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, State Security Minister David Mahlobo, Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe, Public Service and Administration Ngoako Ramatlhodi and his deputy Ayanda Dlodlo, and Deputy Minister in the Presidency Buti Manamela

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.