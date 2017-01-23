Angolan banks ask for assistance
Banks are appealing to the government to help put together a bail-out package to protect account holders as lenders reel from low oil prices
Luanda — Angolan banks are appealing to the government to help put together a bail-out package to protect account holders as lenders reel from low oil prices that make up almost all of the nation’s foreign-exchange earnings.
Financial assistance could come from the administration of President Jose Eduardo dos Santos or be shared by all of the southwest African country’s 28 operational lenders, Amilcar Silva, chairman of the Association of Angolan Banks, said in an interview in the capital, Luanda. He did not specify whether lenders were calling for a liquidity boost that would improve the industry’s ability to convert short-term assets into cash, or capital injections aimed at struggling banks.
"Banks must be helped because they have liquidity problems that can cause negative situations in the whole system, putting its credibility at stake," Silva said. "What we need to do is look at the matter in-depth and then decide the best way," he said, adding that any agreements between the industry and financial authorities would have to cover the future viability of banks, and "if they have to return the money and when".
The Angolan economy, sub-Saharan Africa’s third-largest, has been crippled by oil prices that have halved since mid-2014, with the IMF estimating zero growth for 2016. Those woes have knocked the banking industry, causing bad debts to soar and business to slow as the government cuts spending. Dollar supplies have also dried up as foreign banks pulled out of supplying greenbacks to the country that Transparency International ranks among the world’s 20 most corrupt because of poor compliance with anti-money laundering and corruption rules.
Improve compliance
Troubled loans more than tripled to 15% of total credit in September when compared with levels in 2010, and were at their highest as a proportion of regulatory capital requirements since 2014, according to data compiled by the country’s central bank and consultancy Eaglestone Advisory, which has offices in Johannesburg, Lisbon and Luanda. Foreign exchange fell to about a third of bank deposits from more than half in 2012, the data show.
Some of the country’s smaller lenders have been hit particularly hard, said Silva, whose group represents 24 of the country’s banks. Most of the industry’s profit in 2016 was split between foreign-exchange transactions and loans, he said. The association has set up a group of experts to improve member compliance with international rules and best practices, he said.
A spokesperson at Angola’s central bank did not answer calls to her mobile phone or respond to e-mailed and text-message requests for comment. Angola’s kwanza weakened 20% against the dollar in 2016.
Stress test
Revenue at the country’s banks might be "slightly" higher in 2016, Silva said, after the central bank raised the benchmark interest rate three times last year to a record 16%. While the industry’s return on equity is growing, it is still less than half of the 32% earned in 2010, according to the central bank and Eaglestone.
The central bank’s 2015 financial stability report showed almost half of the country’s banks would fail a stress test of holding 10% capital reserves if their loan book was lowered by two notches out of the seven risk levels, according to a January 13 report in Luanda-based Expansao newspaper. The risk adjustment would also cut the industry’s 141.3-billion kwanzas ($848m) net profit that year to a loss of 413.7-billion kwanzas and reduce the solvency ratio to 11.7% from 19.8%, the newspaper said.
Three of the banks wouldn’t meet liquidity requirements if clients withdrew half of their deposits, according to Expansao.
Bloomberg
