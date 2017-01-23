Angolan banks ask for assistance

Luanda — Angolan banks are appealing to the government to help put together a bail-out package to protect account holders as lenders reel from low oil prices that make up almost all of the nation’s foreign-exchange earnings.

Financial assistance could come from the administration of President Jose Eduardo dos Santos or be shared by all of the southwest African country’s 28 operational lenders, Amilcar Silva, chairman of the Association of Angolan Banks, said in an interview in the capital, Luanda. He did not specify whether lenders were calling for a liquidity boost that would improve the industry’s ability to convert short-term assets into cash, or capital injections aimed at struggling banks.

"Banks must be helped because they have liquidity problems that can cause negative situations in the whole system, putting its credibility at stake," Silva said. "What we need to do is look at the matter in-depth and then decide the best way," he said, adding that any agreements between the industry and financial authorities would have to cover the future viability of banks, and "if they have to return the money and when".

The Angolan economy, sub-Saharan Africa’s third-largest, has been crippled by oil prices that have halved since mid-2014, with the IMF estimating zero growth for 2016. Those woes have knocked the banking industry, causing bad debts to soar and business to slow as the government cuts spending. Dollar supplies have also dried up as foreign banks pulled out of supplying greenbacks to the country that Transparency International ranks among the world’s 20 most corrupt because of poor compliance with anti-money laundering and corruption rules.