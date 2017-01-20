West African leaders arrive in Gambia as Jammeh holds his ground

Two West African leaders arrived in Gambia to persuade former President Yahya Jammeh to step down after a midday deadline set by a regional military force passed. Guinean President Alpha Condé and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz arrived in the Gambian capital, Banjul, on Friday, Mauritania’s state-owned news agency, AMI, reported.

They’re leading negotiations to convince Jammeh to vacate his office before West African troops resume their offensive to install the elected President Adama Barrow.

The 7,000-member intervention force established by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) gave Jammeh until noon on Friday to quit. It crossed into Gambia on Thursday after Barrow took his oath of office in neighbouring Senegal and the UN Security Council adopted a resolution giving "full support" to Ecowas to enforce the outcome of last month’s elections, when Barrow’s victory ended Jammeh’s two-decade rule.

"We are still awaiting Ecowas’s order," Senegalese army spokesman Abdoul Ndiaye said on Friday. "Troops maintain their positions."

Barrow, 51, described his inauguration on Thursday as "a victory of the Gambian nation" and urged the country’s armed forces to "demonstrate their loyalty to me as their commander-in-chief".

The crisis started when Jammeh, who’s been in office since 1994 and once vowed to rule for a billion years, surprised the nation of fewer than 2-million people by acknowledging he lost the vote before changing his mind and casting doubt over the results.