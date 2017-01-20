Kenya gets electoral body to replace the one that quit after ‘chickengate’ scandal
Nairobi — Kenya’s new electoral commission was sworn in on Friday to replace the team forced out by protests and claims of bias, mismanagement and corruption.
The seven commissioners have only seven months to organise presidential and parliamentary elections which have emotions flying high in the east African country.
The new commission chief, lawyer Wafula Chebukati, promised a "free, fair and credible election" after taking the oath of office at the Supreme Court.
The previous nine-member commission quit in October under pressure from the opposition which led violent protests in May and June.
The commission was mired in controversy since its establishment in 2010, when it replaced the discredited body that presided over the disputed 2007 election, which triggered ethnic violence that killed about 1,100 people.
On the peaceful voting day in March 2013, hi-tech safeguards, including biometric voter registration, failed. Many, especially in the opposition, to doubt President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory and the commission’s ability to deliver a credible election this year.
Corruption allegations dogged the body after a UK court in 2014 covicted two directors of British printing company Smith & Ouzman guilty of corrupt payments of $430,000 to win a contract to supply ballot papers.
The scandal was dubbed "chickengate" after the alleged code word for a bribe used in communications between the firm and its Kenyan agent.
The new commission will oversee a final drive of voter registration, which began on Monday and runs until February 14. Authorities estimate four to six million people must register on top of the current 15.9-million, crucial numbers that could swing the result.
Kenyatta, who is seeking re-election, and main opposition leader Raila Odinga, are campaigning for voter registrations.
Kenyatta beat Odinga by a narrow 800,000 votes in the disputed 2013 poll. Voting in Kenya is mostly on tribal lines, with coalitions between tribes crucial to winning votes. In a bid to unseat Kenyatta, the main opposition parties last week banded together to form the National Super Alliance. But it remains to be seen if they can agree on a single candidate.
AFP
Please login or register to comment.