Ghana’s new government will review 2015 $918m IMF deal

20 January 2017 - 16:38 PM Kwasi Kpodo
Nana Akufo-Addo. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Nana Akufo-Addo. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Accra — Ghana’s new government plans to review its $918m programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) because it may need more money for its spending plans, a minister designate said on Friday. The three-year programme, signed by the previous government in April 2015, imposes strict targets for revenue collection and spending. It aims to reduce inflation, the public debt and the budget deficit, and restore rapid growth to Ghana’s economy.

President Nana Akufo-Addo won December’s election in part by promising voters he would give $1m to each constituency every year for development, build a dam in every village and a factory in every district.

"It [the IMF programme] ... will certainly be reviewed," minister designate Yaw Osafo-Maafo told a parliamentary committee vetting his appointment as senior minister. "The current programme ... squeezes the fiscal space, and from the point of view of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the IMF programme must be reviewed," he said.

The NPP has said it will maintain fiscal discipline and give Ghana double-digit growth for each of the four years of its term in office. The country’s main exports are cocoa, gold and oil.

Reuters

