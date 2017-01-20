Gambia's Jammeh asks for a few more hours

Banjul —Gambia’s longtime leader, Yahya Jammeh, has asked the West African bloc Ecowas for an extension of a midday deadline for him to leave power until 4pm GMT, government sources said on Friday.
Guinea’s President Alpha Conde and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz arrived in the Gambian capital Banjul on Friday for last-ditch talks with Jammeh, witnesses said. It was not clear whether Jammeh intended to step down.
West African leaders said it was no longer possible for Jammeh to stay in power as regional military forces stood ready to advance on the capital Banjul on Friday.
"It’s out of the question that he stays in place," said Marcel de Souza, head of an Ecowas commission.
West African troops, spearheaded by Senegal and Nigeria, crossed into Gambia on Thursday at the request of Barrow, who was sworn in at Gambia’s embassy in Dakar on Thursday, as Jammeh refused to step down.
Jammeh, in power since a 1994 coup and whose mandate ended overnight, initially conceded defeat to Barrow following a December 1 election before back-tracking, saying the vote was flawed.
The West African armies have given Jammeh until midday on Friday to quit before they continue their advance across the tiny sliver of a country to Banjul. Gambia’s only land border is with Senegal and the regional coalition, which Ecowas says involves 7,000 troops, has entered from the southeast, southwest and north.
De Souza said Guinea’s President Alpha Condé would travel to Banjul with the leaders of Mauritania and Liberia on Friday to try to convince Jammeh to travel to Guinea before choosing a country of exile.
Refugees flee to Senegal
In a sign of the apparent lack of resistance to the regional coalition, just two soldiers guarded the state television building in Banjul, a witness said. Streets were mostly deserted on Friday and shops, restaurants and petrol stations were shut.
The UN’s refugee agency said about 45,000 people, mainly children, have fled to Senegal since January 1. It cited figures from the Senegalese government. "The next few days will be critical and more people may leave the country if the current situation is not resolved peacefully soon," the agency said.
Thousands of foreign tourists have also departed the country. Gambia, with its Atlantic beaches, is a popular holiday destination for Europeans and tourism is a mainstay of the economy.
Jammeh, who once vowed to rule for "a billion years", has earned a reputation for rights abuses and stifling dissent during his long rule. Barrow has been recognised as Gambia’s new president by world powers and Jammeh is increasingly isolated at home as ministers abandon his camp. Hundreds of people celebrated Barrow’s swearing in and the Ecowas advance into Gambia.
Jammeh’s intentions remain unclear, but on Thursday he dissolved the government — a 19-member Cabinet, half of whose members had already resigned — and pledged to name a new one "in due course". Support for him remains strong in some quarters, reflecting his many years of power in the country of 1.8-million people.
"We just want them to settle this so we can have peace," said Momodou Badji, 78, in Banjul’s Kanifing neighbourhood. Badji said he supported Jammeh and was head of the council of elders for Jammeh’s party in the area. "Why should the other countries interfere," he asked. "Why should they force him to leave?"
On Thursday night, army chief General Ousman Badjie, who had publicly stood by Jammeh, was seen smiling on the streets, wading through a mass of jubilant Banjul residents shouting and dancing.
Barrow asked for foreign help to assume office immediately after he was sworn in on Thursday, a plan that was backed by the UN Security Council in New York.
Reuters
