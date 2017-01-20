Gambia's Jammeh asks for a few more hours

Banjul —Gambia’s longtime leader, Yahya Jammeh, has asked the West African bloc Ecowas for an extension of a midday deadline for him to leave power until 4pm GMT, government sources said on Friday.

Guinea’s President Alpha Conde and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz arrived in the Gambian capital Banjul on Friday for last-ditch talks with Jammeh, witnesses said. It was not clear whether Jammeh intended to step down.

West African leaders said it was no longer possible for Jammeh to stay in power as regional military forces stood ready to advance on the capital Banjul on Friday.

"It’s out of the question that he stays in place," said Marcel de Souza, head of an Ecowas commission.

West African troops, spearheaded by Senegal and Nigeria, crossed into Gambia on Thursday at the request of Barrow, who was sworn in at Gambia’s embassy in Dakar on Thursday, as Jammeh refused to step down.

Jammeh, in power since a 1994 coup and whose mandate ended overnight, initially conceded defeat to Barrow following a December 1 election before back-tracking, saying the vote was flawed.

The West African armies have given Jammeh until midday on Friday to quit before they continue their advance across the tiny sliver of a country to Banjul. Gambia’s only land border is with Senegal and the regional coalition, which Ecowas says involves 7,000 troops, has entered from the southeast, southwest and north.

De Souza said Guinea’s President Alpha Condé would travel to Banjul with the leaders of Mauritania and Liberia on Friday to try to convince Jammeh to travel to Guinea before choosing a country of exile.