World / Africa

UN weighs in on Gambian president’s refusal to leave office

19 January 2017 - 16:14 PM Agency Staff
Officials at The Gambia embassy hoist up a new flag ahead of the inauguration of Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow in Dakar, Senegal. Picture: REUTERS
Officials at The Gambia embassy hoist up a new flag ahead of the inauguration of Gambia's president-elect Adama Barrow in Dakar, Senegal. Picture: REUTERS

New York — On Thursday, the UN Security Council will vote on a draft resolution endorsing the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) in its efforts to ensure a transfer of power in Gambia, diplomats said. Ecowas has repeatedly called on President Yahya Jammeh to respect the result of the December 1 election and step down after 22 years in power.

Senegal presented the measure to the council on Wednesday, requesting UN approval for Ecowas to take "all necessary measures" to force Jammeh to cede power to President-elect Adama Barrow. That language, however, was dropped from the draft resolution during negotiations late on Wednesday, weakening the measure.

The latest text calls on the council to give "its full support to the Ecowas in its commitment to ensure the respect of the will of the people". It requests that "Jammeh carry out a peaceful and orderly transition process, and transfer power to President-elect Barrow by January 19". The draft resolution requests that "all stakeholders, within and outside Gambia, exercise restraint, respect the rule of law and ensure the peaceful transfer of power".

Nigeria and Ghana were sending troops and airpower to Senegal to join a Dakar-led regional force that could stage a military intervention. Barrow was set to be sworn in as Gambia’s president during a ceremony at the Gambian embassy in Dakar, his spokesman said. The vote is expected to take place at 6pm GMT.

AFP

‘Barrow must be allowed to form his government’: SA’s stance on Gambia

As Gambian President Yahya Jammeh refuses to step down, tourists and residents are fleeing the country and troops gather on the country’s borders
World
5 hours ago

African troops on standby as Gambian deadline expires

Senegalese troops backed by other African forces are poised to enter the country after Yahya Jammeh ignores deadline to stand down or face military ...
World
10 hours ago

Gambian crisis deepens as president clings to power

Jammeh on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, saying it was to prevent a power vacuum while the supreme court rules on his petition challenging ...
World
13 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Mario Draghi urges patience as ECB keeps up ...
World / Europe
2.
Outage a setback for Norway digital radio after ...
World / Europe
3.
UN weighs in on Gambian president’s refusal to ...
World / Africa
4.
Theresa May vows to keep UK open for business
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.